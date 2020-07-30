Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

