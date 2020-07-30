Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $191.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outpaced the industry in the past three months driven by solid second-quarter 2020 results. The company reported earnings beat for the eighth straight quarter in the second quarter. Further, it witnessed solid recovery in demand across all regions in June. It is also poised to gain from rising demand for home and kitchen products. Notably, management issued positive sales view for 2020. The company has chalked out plans to protect margins and enhance liquidity position to navigate through this recent scenario. These endeavors are likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout. However, COVID-19 disruptions along with higher prices impacted margins in the second quarter. Also, both the top and bottom lines fell year over year with sales decline across all regions due to muted demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $166.06.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.