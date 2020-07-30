Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4,376 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

