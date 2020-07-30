Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

