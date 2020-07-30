WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.19 on Thursday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

About WM MORRISON SUP/ADR

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

