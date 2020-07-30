Wolfe Research Upgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to “Outperform”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

