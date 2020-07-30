World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,698 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.