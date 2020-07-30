World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,090.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 221,384 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 109.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.2% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 251,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

