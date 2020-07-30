World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 100.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 1,205,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 282,061 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 129,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

