World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Loews by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after purchasing an additional 990,874 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,344,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 105,187 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

