World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Hasbro by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

