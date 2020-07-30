World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $54,554,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

