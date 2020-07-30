World Asset Management Inc Has $318,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $137.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura raised their target price on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $174,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

