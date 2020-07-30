World Asset Management Inc Has $337,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.