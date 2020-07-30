World Asset Management Inc Has $340,000 Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 964.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 170.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

