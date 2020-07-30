World Asset Management Inc Has $345,000 Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 38.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FOX by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in FOX by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in FOX by 11.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of FOXA opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

