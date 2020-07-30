World Asset Management Inc Has $353,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,589,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

