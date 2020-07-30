World Asset Management Inc Has $370,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

