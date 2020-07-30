World Asset Management Inc Has $375,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in BorgWarner by 816.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 149,089 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

