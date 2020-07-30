World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306,645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 237,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 225,623 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 289.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 260,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 193,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE:FLR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

