World Asset Management Inc Invests $331,000 in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Insiders have sold a total of 248,645 shares of company stock worth $59,433,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

COUP stock opened at $300.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $317.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

