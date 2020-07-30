World Asset Management Inc Invests $332,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,297,571 shares of company stock valued at $285,128,875. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 345.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.