World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

