World Asset Management Inc Purchases 146 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of JLL opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

