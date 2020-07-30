World Asset Management Inc Purchases 502 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,689.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 395.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

