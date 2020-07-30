World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $333,104,000 after acquiring an additional 476,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,311 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after acquiring an additional 793,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $119.09 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

