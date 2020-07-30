World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

