World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,084 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,464,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

IEX stock opened at $166.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,250 shares of company stock valued at $23,805,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

