World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,694 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 69.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,112 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

NDAQ opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

