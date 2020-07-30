World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,126 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

