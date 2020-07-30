World Asset Management Inc Sells 225 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

NYSE:WSM opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $88.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

