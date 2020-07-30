World Asset Management Inc Sells 244 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 17.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 22.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 132,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

