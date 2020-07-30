World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,010 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $9,781,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth $399,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NOV opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

