World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,265 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

