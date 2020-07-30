World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,075 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

