World Asset Management Inc Sells 662 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

NYSE:TFX opened at $400.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

