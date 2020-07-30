World Asset Management Inc Sells 952 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $112,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476,322 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Shares of AAP opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.