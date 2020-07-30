World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $958,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $517.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

