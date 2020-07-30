World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.73.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

