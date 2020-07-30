XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & UniFirst (NASDAQ:UNF) Head to Head Contrast

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -65.60% -1,401.12% -72.24% UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 4.30 -$21.22 million N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.96 $179.13 million $8.52 22.07

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for XpresSpa Group and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $185.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UniFirst is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Risk & Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UniFirst beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

