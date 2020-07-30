Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Sierra Metals posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Metals.

Sierra Metals (NASDAQ:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine, which covers 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

