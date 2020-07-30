Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.32

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and traded as high as $12.51. Zafgen shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 9,704 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zafgen during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Zafgen by 809.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,813,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zafgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 544,436 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

