Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $139.58 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

