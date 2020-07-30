Zoo Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.01

Shares of Zoo Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.01 and traded as low as $61.00. Zoo Digital Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 294,720 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.68.

Zoo Digital Group Company Profile (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions to simplify the management of global distribution operations for creative organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Licensing.

