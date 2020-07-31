-$0.02 EPS Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Separately, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.