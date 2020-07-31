-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

ISEE opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.21. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 140.5% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,607,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 938,782 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,377,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 909,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

