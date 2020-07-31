11,198 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

