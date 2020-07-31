3,447 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $350.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.89 and a twelve month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.