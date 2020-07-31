$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.66 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $211.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.49 million, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PAR Technology by 111.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $31.43 on Friday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $568.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

