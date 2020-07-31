4,865 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brunswick by 180.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

